HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMC Vellore, XLRI ink agreement to develop, offer, management courses for healthcare professionals

The programmes will help develop cutting-edge management practices that are relevant to the country’s health sector, a press release said

August 26, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Vellore, and XLRI - Jamshedpur, a business school, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and offer a variety of management programmes and collaborative research to address the future needs of healthcare professionals.

The MoU was signed at CMC Vellore in the presence of K.S. Casimir, Director, XLRI Delhi-NCR campus, S. George, Director, XLRI Jamshedpur, Dr. Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC Vellore and Solomon Sathishkumar, Principal, CMC Vellore.

“We would require a significant number of professionals trained in cutting-edge management practices relevant to the country’s healthcare sector. We are extremely excited to partner with CMC Vellore in our endeavor to help address the growing need for the future of the nation,” K.S. Casimir said.

CMC Director, Vikram Mathews, said that there was a huge need for enhancing administrative skills of persons managing healthcare organisations, and this collaboration, and the courses developed through this collaboration will address the administrative training needs of healthcare organisations, especially for the mission network organisations.

Principal of CMC, Solomon Sathishkumar, said that good management of a healthcare institution was key for its growth and development. This requires a formal training in management and this collaboration with XLRI will enable the starting of unique, excellent training courses with practical hands-on experience.

The first academic course through this collaboration will be launched in January 2024. For further updates, kindly visit www.cmch-vellore.edu and www.xlridelhi.ac.in, the press release said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / higher education / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.