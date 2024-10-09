CMC Vellore to set up medical college in Chittoor

Christian Medical College, Vellore, has planned to set up a medical college in Chittoor with support from Azim Premji Foundation.

The Foundation will provide ₹500 crore grant to set up a college and upgrade the existing 120-bed hospital into a teaching hospital with 422 beds.

Director of CMC Vellore Vikram Mathews said the new medical college would replicate the model of medical education, healthcare delivery, research and outreach. The hospital is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2025.

Azim Premji Foundation’s chief executive officer Anurag Behar said it was a privilege to set up an institution with CMC Vellore, which was an exemplary institution with a deep social commitment for high quality education and healthcare.

CMC Vellore’s Principal Solomon Sathishkumar said the Chittoor campus had begun with allied health science courses and a College of Nursing five years ago. He hoped the new medical college would evolve into a resource for advancing the discipline of primary-cum-secondary health care, with a mandate to train general physicians. The two organisations have been collaborating since 2020 before the pandemic struck, according to a release from CMC Vellore.

