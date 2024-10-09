GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMC Vellore to set up medical college in Chittoor

Azim Premji Foundation offers grant of ₹500 crore

Updated - October 09, 2024 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
The Christian Medical College, Vellore, and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement to set up a new medical college on CMC’s Chittoor campus.

The Christian Medical College, Vellore, and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement to set up a new medical college on CMC’s Chittoor campus.

Christian Medical College, Vellore, has planned to set up a medical college in Chittoor with support from Azim Premji Foundation.

The Foundation will provide ₹500 crore grant to set up a college and upgrade the existing 120-bed hospital into a teaching hospital with 422 beds.

Director of CMC Vellore Vikram Mathews said the new medical college would replicate the model of medical education, healthcare delivery, research and outreach. The hospital is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2025. 

Azim Premji Foundation’s chief executive officer Anurag Behar said it was a privilege to set up an institution with CMC Vellore, which was an exemplary institution with a deep social commitment for high quality education and healthcare. 

CMC Vellore’s Principal Solomon Sathishkumar said the Chittoor campus had begun with allied health science courses and a College of Nursing five years ago. He hoped the new medical college would evolve into a resource for advancing the discipline of primary-cum-secondary health care, with a mandate to train general physicians. The two organisations have been collaborating since 2020 before the pandemic struck, according to a release from CMC Vellore. 

Published - October 09, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education / medical education / medical colleges / non government organizations (NGO)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.