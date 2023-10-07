CMC Vellore organises cookery competition 

October 07, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VELLORE

The department of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Vellore, organised a cookery competition on the theme “Diabetes Friendly Dinner” on Saturday to commemorate World Diabetes Day and to exhibit the culinary skills of people in Vellore.

According to a press release, the meeting was presided over by Remya Rajan, assistant professor, department of endocrinology and metabolism, CMC Vellore. The nursing superintendent, CMC Vellore, Alice Sony, was the chief guest.

The chief guest spoke about the importance of a balanced plate and portion control.

In her welcome address, Ms. Rajan stressed the importance of early dinner at home, the contribution of all family members to a healthy diet, and protein-rich bedtime snacks as an important component of the diet for patients who take insulin.

The first prize was bagged by Rachel Karolin and Newton Eric, who cooked pirandai pasta, millet balls, and drumstick soup.

The first runner was Pradeep and Anshu Nathan, who cooked a salmon bowl with Greek salad and herbal soup.

The second runner-up was Pastin and Jonisha, who cooked Ragi Pongal and chicken biriyani.

The judges for the event were Jachin Velavan, physician, faculty, and former president of the distance education department, CMC Vellore; Leepica Dahiya, head of department of clinical nutrition and sietetics, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; and Regina Xavier, professor and head of medical and surgical nursing, specialty-I, CMC Vellore; the release said.