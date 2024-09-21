CMC Vellore organises conference on radiation oncology

The Department of Radiation Oncology of the Christian Medical College (CMC) organised the 39th annual conference of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Chapter, at its campus in Vellore on Saturday.

According to a press release, experts deliberated on key developments in radiation oncology under the theme, “Transforming Radiation Oncology: Embracing Compassion, Technology, and Quality Care.”

In a significant green initiative, the conference prioritised environmental sustainability by minimising the use of plastic at the event.

The conference was preceded by two advanced workshops on gynaecological brachytherapy and radiation plan evaluation, providing participants with hands-on experience in these specialised areas.

The event also featured two orations -- Dr. Ida B. Scudder oration, delivered by Professor Selvamani Backianathan (CMC) and Professor K. M. Rai Memorial oration by Professor Srinivasan Krishnan of Srinivasan Rajalakshmi Memorial Hospital (SRMH), Chennai.

Over 100 research papers were presented by oncologists across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Topics ranged from advanced radiation therapy techniques to the integration of artificial intelligence in modern radiation oncology practices.

V. Balasundaram and S. Balaji, president and secretary of AROI (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry) respectively; Cherian Varghese, Professor & Director, Prasanna School of Public Health (Manipal); G. Jerard Maria Selvam, Additional Director, National Health Mission (Tamil Nadu); and Thomas Samuel Ram, Organising Chair and Head of Radiation Oncology at CMC were present on the occasion, the release said.