CMC Vellore organises candle light march over Kolkata rape-murder case

Doctors, nurses, trainee medical practitioners, and staff of the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, took out a candle light march on the key stretches here, condemning the recent rape and murder of a post graduate at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A release said the march aimed at paying respects to the deceased. It was not just a moment of reflection, but also a call for justice, healing, and change, it added.

Family members and friends of the doctors and nurses participated in the march. The atmosphere was sombre with the participants taking out the march in silence, the release added.

Mark Ranjan, Associate Director, and Rajesh I., Medical Superintendent expressed a deep sense of grief, and spoke about various measures taken by the CMC administration to protect its doctors and workers.

Last week, the staff of CMC Vellore and Ranipet wore black armbands, expressing solidarity to the nation-wide protest on the incident.

