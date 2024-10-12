ADVERTISEMENT

CMC Vellore observes World Hospice and Palliative Care day

Published - October 12, 2024 11:19 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Ida B. Scudder hospice in Vellore strives to alleviate the suffering of patients of cancer and other chronic diseases.

The Department of Palliative Medicine at Christian Medical College (CMC) observed World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, marked on October 12 annually, at its campus in Vellore on Saturday.

According to a press release, Dr. Ida B. Scudder hospice in Vellore is a collaborative effort of CMC Vellore and the Sneha Deepam Society that strives to alleviate the suffering of patients of cancer and other chronic diseases, and their families.

It employs a multi-disciplinary team consisting of doctors, nurses, social workers and psychologists. Patients can avail of the services as outpatients, inpatients, home-based, or in the hospice setting.

The facility will ensure continuity of compassionate and dignified care to those with incurable disease, the release said.

It also provides a postgraduate course in palliative medicine to help healthcare professionals from different disciplines gain the skills necessary to provide palliative care.

Appointments can be made in person or online (www.cmch-vellore.edu/patient-portal/). For further details, contact: 0416-2283159 or email: palcare@cmcvellore.ac.in, the release said.

