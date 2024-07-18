GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMC Vellore launches emergency medical ambulance services

Published - July 18, 2024 09:36 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vellore Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi inaugurated the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at CMC’s campus in Vellore town on Thursday.

The Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital on Thursday launched Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at its campus in Vellore to enhance the healthcare facilities, including ambulance services, for patients in Vellore and Ranipet districts.

Accompanied by CMC Director Vikram Mathews, Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi inaugurated the initiative as part of the institution’s centenary celebrations. Medical Superintendent (CMC) I. Rajesh and Head of Emergency Services (CMC) Abhilash were present.

Two components

The EMS initiative comprises two components: inter-hospital transfers and pre-hospital retrieval. The former facilitates transfers between the various hospital campuses of CMC Vellore.

This will connect the two main tertiary-level hospitals - CMC Vellore Town (Thottapalayam) and CMC Vellore Ranipet - to the peripheral hospital network of CMC - CHAD, MHC, Rehab centre, RUHSA, Schell eye hospital, LCECU, Shalom, CDC, and the Chittoor Campus.

Pre-hospital retrieval assists in deploying the fleet of ambulances at CMC Vellore to transport trauma or medical emergency patients from the site of accident or injury in Vellore and Ranipet districts.

The EMS initiative is managed by the Emergency Department (ED) and the transport departments of CMC Vellore. The fleet of 10 ambulances includes 6 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances that can safely transport critically-ill patients requiring life support.

The patients will be resuscitated and safely transported by well-trained paramedics qualified in emergency care. The ED doctors will be engaged in the transfer of critically-ill patients in both the pre-hospital retrieval and inter-hospital transfer system.

The EMS initiative provides a vital link between the community of Vellore and Ranipet districts and the various campuses of CMC. The residents of these districts can also make use of a round-the-clock helpline in case of a medical emergency at their residence or any public space.

An ambulance will be despatched along with a paramedic and a doctor (if needed) to the site of accident, provide first-aid, and then safely transfer the patient to the nearest Emergency Department of the CMC (Vellore or Ranipet).

The helpline numbers are: 0416 228 2280 and 97 91 97 97 97.

