CMC, Vellore, introduces advance treatment for cancer patients

July 27, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - VELLORE

The Department of Radiation Oncology of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Vellore, on Wednesday has introduced brainlab elements and Exac Trac Dynamic Systems to treat Oligometastasis in bones.

According to a press release, the induction of this advanced treatment for cancer marks a significant milestone for the Ida B. Scudder Cancer Centre at the hospital, which was the first in the country to start Stereotactic Radiosurgery in 1995.

Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy (SABR) of Solitary Bone Metastasis is done using Exac Trac Dynamic Patient monitoring system. The Brain ab Exac Trac Dynamic system facilitates high-precision radiotherapy on the Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator. The Exac Trac Dynamic system makes use of thermal-surface camera technology in tandem with real-time X-Ray tracking for high accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first patient with oligometastatic lung cancer was treated with this system for solitary sacral lesion with SABR at the CMC Ranipet campus on June 30. The patient position was monitored throughout the treatment delivery using thermal and surface cameras and real-time X rays. The treatment was supervised by doctors — S. Balu Krishna, B. Swathi, Timothy Peace, Henry Finlay Godson, Abel Juan Thomas, Dhanalakshmi Sekher and Daniel Sudarson — with the support of Brain Lab application specialist Balasubramanian and service engineer Ramkumar, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.