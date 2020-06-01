CMC Vellore inaugurates trauma surgery department

CMC Vellore inaugurated its department of trauma surgery in the town campus on Monday. The department will exclusively treat patients with multiple traumatic injuriesoccurring due to road traffic accidents. Owing to COVID-19, the inauguration of the trauma care centre at Kannigapuram was delayed.

CMC is constructing a level-1 trauma care centre in its new campus at Kannigapuram, Ranipet district.

“For victims of severe physical injuries — whether it is a fall from a height or a vehicular accident — proper care should start at the site of the incident and would involve various processes like timely transport to a treatment centre, immediate intervention to save life or organs, and rehabilitation after recovery,” said Sukria Nayak Head of the Department of Trauma Surgery, CMC.

The Centre at Kannigapuram aims to deliver optimal care, using the latest knowledge, infrastructure, equipment and management techniques, to help victims.