CMC to provide free medical support for thalassemia-affected patients under 12 years of age

The Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, will provide medical support for thalassemia-affected patients, who are below 12 years of age and have a family annual income of less than ₹8 lakh, as part of its efforts to create awareness on World Thalassemia Day, which is celebrated worldwide on May 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the CMC said that for needy patients of age less than 12 years requiring a Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, the majority of the transplant cost including HLA typing, accommodation and food expenses will be borne by the government (CIL-CSR) and CMC supportive funds. This will include their stay as well as food. The needy patients and their relatives can reach out to the Department of Hematology, CMC (Ranipet campus).

For patients, who are not eligible for the above funds, partial support will be provided on an ad hoc basis by CMC based on fund availability. The goal is to enhance the quality of life for thalassemia patients and parents of children with thalassemia. The initiative is in alignment with the World Thalassemia Day 2024 theme: “Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassaemia Treatment for All”.

Thalassemia is a chronic condition that demands lifelong care, leading to physical and psychological changes in affected children. Physically, the child may experience iron build up in organs due to blood transfusions, causing potential damage. Thalassemia treatment impacts not only children but also their parents who bear full responsibility for their care. Around 70% of the patients with thalassemia are born in low-and middle-income countries of which India has the largest number of children, about 1 - 1.5 lakh, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.