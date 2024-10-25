CMC to organise painting, essay competition for school students

In commemoration of the World Diabetes Day 2024, the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC) will organise a quiz competition for schoolteachers and an essay and painting competition for students in classes VIII - XII for Vellore and Ranipet districts between 9 a.m and 2 p.m at Darling Residency in Vellore on Saturday (October 26).

According to a press release, the topics for the various competitions are - painting competition: Tackling obesity to prevent diabetes; essay: How does mobile application help us to connect patients, providers and caregivers in diabetes management; teachers quiz: General Knowledge, General Health & Non communicable Disease (Scientific aspects & History - Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases & Obesity).

The events are aimed to improve their awareness about diabetes and encourage the participants to follow a healthy lifestyle and to spread the message to their families and their social circles. Around 350-400 students and around 50 teachers will participate from 40 schools for the various competitions. Professor Anthony Devasia, Head, Department of Urology, CMC Vellore, will be the chief guest. The judges for the event are Shanthi Gladston, Professor, Paediatric Nursing and Deputy Nursing Superintendent in Ranipet campus of CMC, Chinta Annie Jyothirmayi, Associate Professor, Child Health, CMC Vellore and Lily, Assistant Professor, Department of Dental, CMC Vellore, the release said.

