GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMC to organise painting, essay competition for school students

Published - October 25, 2024 10:43 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

In commemoration of the World Diabetes Day 2024, the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC) will organise a quiz competition for schoolteachers and an essay and painting competition for students in classes VIII - XII for Vellore and Ranipet districts between 9 a.m and 2 p.m at Darling Residency in Vellore on Saturday (October 26).

According to a press release, the topics for the various competitions are - painting competition: Tackling obesity to prevent diabetes; essay: How does mobile application help us to connect patients, providers and caregivers in diabetes management; teachers quiz: General Knowledge, General Health & Non communicable Disease (Scientific aspects & History - Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases & Obesity).

The events are aimed to improve their awareness about diabetes and encourage the participants to follow a healthy lifestyle and to spread the message to their families and their social circles. Around 350-400 students and around 50 teachers will participate from 40 schools for the various competitions. Professor Anthony Devasia, Head, Department of Urology, CMC Vellore, will be the chief guest.   The judges for the event are Shanthi Gladston, Professor, Paediatric Nursing and Deputy Nursing Superintendent in Ranipet campus of CMC, Chinta Annie Jyothirmayi, Associate Professor, Child Health, CMC Vellore and Lily, Assistant Professor, Department of Dental, CMC Vellore, the release said.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.