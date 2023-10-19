HamberMenu
CMC to organise painting, essay competition for school students, quiz for teachers on October 21

Around 400 students and 50 teachers from 40 schools in these districts will be participating in the competitions

October 19, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital will organise an essay and painting competition for students of Standard VIII to XII and a quiz competition for teachers in Vellore and Ranipet districts between 9 a.m and 2 p.m at Darling Residency in Vellore on Saturday in commemoration of the World Diabetes Day 2023.

The topic for painting competition is: How can the government influence the long term policies in diabetes care and prevention? For essays, the theme will be: Management of Diabetes in Marginalized and Underprivileged population. The quiz for teachers will be on ‘General health and non-communicable diseases-Scientific aspects and history.

Around 400 students and 50 teachers from 40 schools in these districts will be participating in various competitions on the day. The judges for the event are: Srujan Sharma, assistant professor, Trauma Surgery; Jessica, Vaddeswarapu, radiology, Department of Radiology; Priya, associate professor, Pulmonary Medicine and Alice Suresh, nurse manager, CMC. Professor Priya Abraham, Professor in Virology, CMC, will be the chief guest. Prizes will be distributed to winners on the same day, the release said.

