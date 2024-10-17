GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMC to organise cookery competition to mark World Diabetes Day

Published - October 17, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
 

 

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Christian Medical College (CMC) will organise a cookery competition between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Darling Residency in Vellore town on Saturday to commemorate World Diabetes Day 2024.

According to a press release, the theme of the competition is ‘Breakfast Bonanza - A Healthy Diabetes Friendly Breakfast’ — a nutrition and diet play a crucial role in the prevention and management of diabetes and it’s importance to eat balanced portions of wholesome home-cooked meals in a timely manner. The competition is an effort to actively engage the local community and raise awareness about the nutritional aspect of at home diabetes care.

The CMC’s staff, neighboring institutions, teachers from schools and colleges and local social clubs are expected to participate in the competition. With the cookery competition, CMC aims to showcase various healthy and delicious diabetes-friendly meals, prepared using fresh and easily accessible ingredients, that can be savoured by the entire family.

Participants and attendees from diverse backgrounds will get the opportunity to present, taste and learn about different cuisines and recipes.

The Chief Guest will be Reena George, nursing superintendent, CMC. Entries can be submitted through an online portal (www.cmcendovellore.org/wdd24). For details, contact: Jansi (9751148377) and Asha Sara (8300206018), the release said.



