CMC to organise competitions to commemorate World Diabetes Day

The competition is aimed at drawing public and political attention to the prevalence of diabetes-related kidney disease

February 23, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Christian Medical College (CMC) will organise the valedictory and dance competition for school and college students with the theme, ‘Kidney and Diabetes’, at Darling Residency on Officers Lane in Vellore town on Saturday, (February 24).

According to a press release, the dance competition will be held between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, in which around 35 educational institutions are expected to participate. The competition is aimed to draw public and political attention to the prevalence of diabetes-related kidney disease. Its objective is also to encourage everyone to take proactive steps to protect their kidney health, including regular check-ups, monitoring blood sugar, physical activity, and a balanced diet.

The judges for the dance competition are Anne Jarone, Nursing Service, CMC Vellore, Professor Divya Mulayil of Community Health, CMC Vellore, Marilyn of Department of Microbiology, Professor Aparna of Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Dhanoop from Critical Care, and Giridharan from Crescent Music School. Solomon Sathish Kumar, principal, Christian Medical College, Vellore will be the chief guest for the event.

As part of the event, prizes will be distributed for various activities, including cookery, essay writing and painting competition for school students, teacher’s quiz, medi quiz for medical students and poster competitions that were held earlier as part of the celebrations.

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2023 is ‘Access to diabetes care’. It highlights the importance of having equal access to the right information and essential care services to ensure that timely treatment and management is available to all, irrespective of their socioeconomic background, the release said.

