CMC to open adult immunisation clinic in Vellore

Published - July 31, 2024 11:51 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Christian Medical College (CMC) will open an adult immunization clinic at its campus in Vellore town on August 1.

According to a press release, the clinic would provide safe and accessible vaccination services to the public. Its key objectives are increasing vaccination awareness and reducing vaccination hesitancy among the public.

The clinic will offer vaccines against Influenza and Pneumococcal infections, Chicken Pox, Mumps, Measles, Rubella, Hepatitis A and B, Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Typhoid. It will also provide follow-up services for patients who need multiple doses, such as Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis and annual vaccinations.

The clinic will function from Monday to Friday between 1 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. in room 24 in the Alpha Clinic area of the premises. All registrations will be on general charges. The vaccines will be administered in the clinic, along with add-on services such as vaccine certification, the release said.

