CMC to launch cleft care course for nurses

Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, in collaboration Smile Train India, will launch ‘Nursing Care and Management in Cleft Lip and Palate’ course at its campus in Vellore on Monday (July 22) to equip frontline caregivers with essential skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional care.

According to a press release, the six-day intensive course, which is part of Smile Train India’s ‘Safety Mentorship Program,’ aims to elevate the quality of nursing care for children with clefts by equipping nurses with specialised training. The course has been designed by the College of Nursing at CMC - along with the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Anesthesia.

The first batch of 24 participants will receive comprehensive training in pre-operative assessments, surgical procedures, post-operative care, and rehabilitation. The curriculum includes specialised skill enhancement programs, practical exposure to operating theatres, and simulation-based group activities to bring forth a holistic approach in cleft care.

The program aims to significantly enhance the skills and capabilities of nursing and technician staff at Smile Train partner hospitals, providing them with both theoretical insights and hands-on training in cleft care. “The program is a significant step forward to ensure that the nursing staff are not only trained in latest techniques, but are also equipped to provide safe, informed, and compassionate care,” said Vikram Matthew, Director, CMC.

Key topics that will be covered in the course include embryology, speech and swallowing, naso-alveolar moulding, pain assessment, psychological care, and genetic counselling.

Binita Ravindran, the Dean of Nursing at CMC, will lead the course with support from a team of experts, including Ekta Rai, Shashan Lamba, and Naomi Nancy, the release said.