CMC to hold two-day meet on geriatrics

The Department of Geriatrics, Christian Medical College, Vellore, is organising the annual Geriatric Conference on December 6 and 7, under the auspices of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics.

A Continuing Medical Education programme aimed at postgraduates, nursing and allied health professionals is planned for December 5.

The conference, GERICON 2019, will provide a platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to share recent innovations, studies, the practical challenges and solutions to the various problems encountered in the field of Geriatrics. Anyone who takes care of an elder either at home, the outpatient ward, a hospital, an emergency or critical situations will benefit by inputs from the conference.

Organising chairperson, V. Surekha said that VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan and District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram will be the guests at the inaugural session and it would be beneficial to nursing and allied health professionals including social workers.

Physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nutritionists and researchers will benefit from special break-out sessions geared specially to whet their appetites.