CMC organises walkathon to create awareness on breast cancer

120 participants distributed materials on breast health, lifestyle & importance of early detection

October 10, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Students, teachers and staff at CMC and healthcare workers from the Breast Cancer Disease Management Group taking part in the breast cancer awareness campaign in Vellore on Tuesday.

Students, teachers and staff at CMC and healthcare workers from the Breast Cancer Disease Management Group taking part in the breast cancer awareness campaign in Vellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Radiation Oncology at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore organised a walkathon between the hospital premises and the fort complex on Tuesday to create awareness on breast cancer.

According to a press release, more than 120 participants, mostly students, teachers and staff at CMC and healthcare workers from the Breast Cancer Disease Management Group (Breast DMG), covered the distance by distributing informational materials about breast health, healthy lifestyle and the importance of early detection. The walkathon was led by B. Rajesh, Professor and Head, Department of Radiation Oncology.  

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India, with an alarming rise in incidence over the past few decades. According to the latest available data, India recorded approximately 1.7 lakh new cases of breast cancer in 2020. The staggering number represents not just a health crisis but also a call to action for communities and healthcare professionals alike. Breast cancer is a complex disease influenced by various risk factors including genetics and family history. Lifestyle factors like diet, physical activity, and alcohol consumption play a significant role. Also, late-stage diagnosis remains a critical issue in India, often due to a lack of awareness and hesitation in seeking medical attention.

The Breast Cancer Disease Management Group is committed to spreading awareness about these risk factors and encouraging women to take charge of their breast health through regular self-exams and screenings. Early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and long-term survival, the release said.

