CMC organises tree plantation drive

The Christian Medical College (CMC) has launched a massive tree plantation drive at its Vellore and Ranipet campuses on Wednesday as part of the centenary celebrations of CMC.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, G.V. Selvam, VIT vice-president, unveiled the initiative titled Green Wave-A Tree Planting Initiative, across all CMC campuses in Vellore in the presence of CMC director Dr. Vikram Mathews, medical superintendent I. Rajesh, Horticulture department (Vellore) joint director Somu Govindaraj and deputy director Manikandan, and Bagayam forest range officer (Social Forestry), Murugan.

The notable guests highlighted the importance of local efforts in the broader context of global climate change at the inaugural ceremony.

The initiative marks a significant step in combating the environmental challenges faced globally. Recent global developments underscore the urgency for climate action, with heatwaves becoming more severe, deforestation rates accelerating, and the need for immediate and impactful solutions growing. In response, CMC Vellore’s initiative aims to plant one million trees across all its campuses, addressing both local and global environmental concerns.

CMC Vellore also hosted another green initiative at its campus recently where saplings were gifted to each mother of a new-born in the hospital. The aim is to inspire families to nurture these saplings alongside their children, fostering a deep connection to nature and promoting environmental responsibility from an early age, the release said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.