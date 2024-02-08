CMC organises three-day conference on child neurology

February 08, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VELLORE

The Department of Neurological Sciences of the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, is organising a three-day annual conference of association of child neurology (AOCN) at its campus in Bagayam on the outskirts of Vellore town from Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons, Maya Thomas, Chairperson, AOCN, said that the annual conference has been titled as ‘Childneurocon 2024’ with the theme on ‘collaboration the means to creativity’. At the pre-conference workshop, sessions were conducted in five different streams for clinicians to update themselves in the fields of sleep medicine, epilepsy, neuroelectrophysiology, neurodevelopment and behavioural paediatrics and neuroradiology, all of which are of prime importance in the care of children with neurological disorders.

Subsequently, the main conference, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, will have symposia and discussions led by the international and national experts in the field with 15 international faculty, more than 90 national faculty and nearly 600 delegates participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegates include experts on child neurology–paediatric neurologists, paediatricians, geneticists, neuroscientists, developmental paediatricians, child psychiatrists, occupational and physiotherapists, technologists, and educationists.

Each department and their teams, through their expertise, is required for the holistic care of the child. It also needs to collaborate and network with centres across the country and internationally, to generate ideas and share expertise.

The conference will also provide an opportunity for many to share their research activities and experience in patient care, through the platform and poster presentations and take part in the quiz competition.

Paediatric neurology is a subspecialty of paediatrics, that involves the care of children with brain, nerve and muscle disorders. These disorders include epilepsy, neurometabolic, neuromuscular, neuroinfection, neuroimmunological, stroke, neurogenetics and neuromuscular disorders.

Neurodevelopmental disorders which require multidisciplinary care are also addressed by the paediatric neurologists. Epilepsy in children is common with a prevalence of 4.9 to 7.5 per 1000 children. The causes include birth related complications like difficult delivery, low birth weight, low blood sugar in newborn and genetic causes, the release said.

Cerebral palsy is a neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs due to brain injury either in utero or around the time of birth. These children can be helped with early initiation of rehabilitative services and provision of inclusive education in all schools, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.