CMC organises run for healthy heart in Vellore

Published - October 02, 2024 11:21 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Christian Medical College (CMC) has organised a run from the fort complex to Oval grounds of the hospital in Bagayam on the outskirts of Vellore on Wednesday to mark World Heart Day.

According to a press release, the 5 km-run witnessed the participation of students, social activists, and health enthusiasts. The free run was part of CMC’s initiative to create awareness on the importance of a healthy heart. It had organised various events and exhibitions to educate the public on healthy lifestyle.

The CMC also plans to conduct basic life and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for industrial workers of Indocool, Ranipet; Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation staff (TNSTC); and schoolteachers of around 35 schools in the coming year.

An inter-school quiz competition will be held at Ida Scudder School in Viruthampattu in November as part of an awareness campaign against heart attack. The preliminary round will be a written MCQ-based exam. The final round will be a quiz among the top five schools who qualify in the written round, the release said.

