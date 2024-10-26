GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMC organises painting, essay competition, quiz for school students, teachers

Published - October 26, 2024 11:54 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
In commemoration of the World Diabetes Day 2024, the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC) organised a quiz competition for school teachers and an essay and painting competition for students in classes VIII - XII for Vellore and Ranipet districts in Vellore on Saturday.

In commemoration of the World Diabetes Day 2024, the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC) organised a quiz competition for school teachers and an essay and painting competition for students in classes VIII - XII for Vellore and Ranipet districts in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In commemoration of the World Diabetes Day 2024, the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC) organised a quiz competition for schoolteachers and an essay and painting competition for students in classes VIII - XII for Vellore and Ranipet districts in Vellore on Saturday.

The aim was to inspire students to embrace a healthy lifestyle and explore the systemic and interpersonal challenges in promoting better health. Through educating students, we hope to extend this knowledge to their families and the wider community. The competition was presided over by Remya Rajan, Associate Professor, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at CMC Vellore.

Essay competition received 78 entries in English and 66 in Tamil, showcasing students’ thoughts on the topic, “How do mobile applications help connect patients, providers, and caregivers in diabetes management.” Painting competition had 83 entries and was a visual delight, with students excelling in creating artwork on the theme “Tackling Obesity to Prevent Diabetes.” Using various techniques, including pencils, sketches, crayons, and watercolours, they skilfully translated the theme into tangible expressions of art.

The judges for the event included Shanthi Gladston, Professor of Paediatric Nursing and Deputy Nursing Superintendent, CMC Ranipet campus, Chinta Annie Jyothirmayi, Associate Professor of Child Health, CMC Vellore; and Lily, Assistant Professor, Department of Dentistry, CMC Vellore.

In the Painting contest, Sejal from Sree Jayam School and Uday Karthik from Ida Scudder School won first-place prize. The second place was shared by Shavitha from Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Ashwanth from Ida Scudder School. Third place went jointly to Dhanasri from St. Mary’s School and Kiruthika from Vani Vidhyalaya Matric School.

Consolation prizes were awarded to Kaviyanjali from Sri Narayani Vidyashram, Rohan Yokesh from Shrishti Vidyashram, Dharshini from Vani Vidhyalaya Matriculation school, Ritika from Pincushion, Oviya from Shrishti idyashram, and Annapoorni from St. Mark’s School.

The teachers quiz drew 19 teams in the preliminary round, with the top 5 teams advancing to the finals. Savitha and Monisha from Shrishti Vidyashram Senior Secondary School came first, Anusha and Muthahara from Spark Matriculation Higher Secondary School were the runners-up, and Sarala and Divya from Omsakthi Narayani Matriculation Higher Secondary School secured the third place.

Professor Anthony Devasia, Head of Urology at CMC Vellore, was the chief guest. The prizes will be awarded at a grand valedictory function to be held at a later date.

Published - October 26, 2024 11:54 pm IST

