ADVERTISEMENT

CMC organises National Health Conclave on Vellore campus

Published - October 16, 2024 12:09 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

With chronic conditions on the rise, the conference aims at fostering dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to promote healthier lifestyles and effective management practices.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Christian Medical College (CMC) on Tuesday launched the National Health Conclave 2024 on its Vellore campus. The event focuses on the importance of lifestyle medicine in combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia and related illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release, the two-day conclave would bring together leading healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers to discuss innovative strategies and interventions to curb the burden of NCDs in the country. With chronic conditions on the rise, the conference aims at fostering dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to promote healthier lifestyles and effective management practices.

At the event, experts from various fields will share their insights on prevention and treatment approaches. Interactive workshops and panel discussions will be held to provide attendees with practical tools and resources.

At the conclusion of the conference, a White Paper containing comprehensive policy recommendations to the Union government will be released. It would serve as a crucial guide for developing effective strategies to combat NCDs and promote overall public health, the release added. For more information and registration details, visit https://www.nhc2024.org/

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US