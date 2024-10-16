GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMC organises National Health Conclave on Vellore campus

Published - October 16, 2024 12:09 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
With chronic conditions on the rise, the conference aims at fostering dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to promote healthier lifestyles and effective management practices. 

With chronic conditions on the rise, the conference aims at fostering dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to promote healthier lifestyles and effective management practices.

Christian Medical College (CMC) on Tuesday launched the National Health Conclave 2024 on its Vellore campus. The event focuses on the importance of lifestyle medicine in combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia and related illnesses.

According to a release, the two-day conclave would bring together leading healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers to discuss innovative strategies and interventions to curb the burden of NCDs in the country. With chronic conditions on the rise, the conference aims at fostering dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to promote healthier lifestyles and effective management practices.

At the event, experts from various fields will share their insights on prevention and treatment approaches. Interactive workshops and panel discussions will be held to provide attendees with practical tools and resources.

At the conclusion of the conference, a White Paper containing comprehensive policy recommendations to the Union government will be released. It would serve as a crucial guide for developing effective strategies to combat NCDs and promote overall public health, the release added. For more information and registration details, visit https://www.nhc2024.org/

