CMC organises inter school quiz on cardiology in Vellore

Towards increasing the awareness of heart disease, as a part of World Heart Day initiative, the Department of Cardiology and Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery of Christian Medical College (CMC) jointly organised an inter school quiz competition cardiology at Ida Scudder School in Vellore.

According to a press release, the quiz was conducted by Haynes Raja and Rajkumar, assistant professors from cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery departments respectively.

A total of eight teams from five schools participated in the event. After an engaging and spirited competition, the first and second prizes were bagged by the teams from Spring Days School, while the third prize was claimed by the Ida Scudder School.

The initiative provided an excellent opportunity to engage students in learning about heart health and life-saving techniques (basic life support), inspiring them to take proactive roles in emergencies and potentially pursue careers in medicine, the release said.

