CMC organises exhibition and poster competition on diabetes

Published - November 13, 2024 11:12 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Christian Medical College (CMC) organised an exhibition and poster making competition at its campus here on Tuesday in commemoration of World Diabetes Day 2024.

According to a press release, CMC staff and students participated in the poster making competition, ‘How can one maximize Nursing care in Patients with Diabetes?’. The Departments of Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Nephrology, Physiotherapy, Prosthetics & Orthotics, Dietetics, and Community Health Nursing, alongside the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, hosted stalls to raise awareness of diabetes, its complications, and prevention strategies.

Diabetes screening as well as foot and eye examinations was conducted for 427 patients. The event featured infotainment in the form of puppet shows and interactive games, reinforcing the message and a lucky draw for registered patients. The winners received glucometers.

Varun Kumar and Santhosh from the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism spoke about diabetes in Tamil and Telugu.

The poster making competition was evaluated by Sasikala Umesh, Professor and Nurse Manager of Medical Surgical Nursing Speciality 1; Mary Jansi, Nurse Manager of MICU Medical Surgical Nursing Speciality 4; and Soumy, Associate Professor from the Nuclear Medicine Department.

C. Suganya, Staff Nurse from O6 West, won first prize, with Femina Jasmine from C201 taking second. Third prize was jointly awarded to Isacc Samuel from Emergency Medicine and Rajalakshmi from C201. Consolation prizes were given to Mubarak Ali, Social Worker from the Emergency Department, B. Keerthana, Staff Nurse from ENT OR, and P. Soundarya, Staff Nurse from the Emergency Department, Ranipet campus, the release said.

