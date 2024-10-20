GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMC organises cookery competition to mark World Diabetes Day

Published - October 20, 2024 07:52 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forty teams with participants from schools, colleges and CMC took part in the competition.

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Christian Medical College (CMC), organised a cookery competition in Vellore on Saturday to commemorate World Diabetes Day 2024.

According to a press release, the theme of the competition was Breakfast Bonanza – A Healthy Diabetes Friendly Breakfast as nutrition and diet play a crucial role in the prevention and management of diabetes. The competition was presided over by H.S. Asha, head, Department of Endocrinology (CMC).

Welcoming the gathering, Khushboo Agarwal, assistant professor, stressed on the importance of inculcating healthy habits right from childhood. Cooking is an essential life skill which should be included in school curriculum, she said.

Reena George, Head, Continuing Medical Education (CME) at CMC, who was the chief guest, emphasised prioritizing healthy food over expensive jewellery. The panel of judges included Professor Lilly Prasad, Head, Department of Paediatric Nursing (CMC), Jane Elizabeth Sajan, Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CMC) and Gayathri Vadivelu, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Nutrition at DKM College in Vellore.

Forty teams with participants from schools, colleges and CMC took part in the competition. They displayed innovative and diabetes-friendly breakfast dishes, which were evaluated based on their nutritional value, cost of ingredients, cooking time, taste, and macronutrient balance.

First prize was awarded to Durga Devi and Sharmila from Sri Narayani College of Nursing for their delicious jowar millet carrot kuzhi paniyaram and kuthiraval millet kichadi. The first runners-up were Srisha and Bhava Dharani from DKM College, who presented an apple pie tart and drumstick pulpy soup, and K. Sangeetha and B. Priya, teachers from Lakshmi Garden School for their veggie-loaded jowar Thalipeeth.

The second runners-up were Uma Maheshwari and Nithya from the Labour Room staff at CMC Vellore. Consolation prizes were also awarded, the release said.

