CMC organises awareness on snake bite in Vellore

The Poison Control Center of the Christian Medical College (CMC) has organised awareness about snake bites including exhibition at its campus in Vellore on Thursday as part of seventh International Snakebite Awareness Day.

According to a press release, the day-long awareness campaign marked the culmination of the year-long activities that were organised to increase awareness about snakebite prevention and appropriate first aid amongst communities in and around Vellore.

For a year, the Poison Information Centre of the CMC has carried out visits to villages, schools and colleges; training nearly 4,000 adults and children and reaching close to 30,000 people.

It also organised the ‘Annual Snakebite Survivors’ Meet’ for prior victims of snakebite, a poster competition for school students, college students and medical professionals on the topic “Do it Right” in snakebite and “STING-2024”, an annual postgraduate inter-collegiate quiz on toxinology and snakebite mitigation.

The International Snakebite Awareness Day was commemorated by the awareness campaign in the presence of KPP Abhilash, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Vinitha Ravindran, Dean, College of Nursing.

The awareness campaign highlighted the problem of snakebite envenoming and the need to increase community awareness about prevention and first aid.

A series of stalls were also organised to educate the public on snakebite prevention and appropriate first aid and included a puppet show, hands-on demonstration of limb immobilization, interactive games and the screening of videos in the regional languages.

For any queries regarding snakebite or poisoning, the Poison Centre’s 24 x 7 toll free number – 1800 425 1213 can be called. Additional information is available at www.poisoncontrol-cmcvellore.org, the release said.