CMC organises awareness campaign on stomach cancer

The Upper Gastrointestinal Surgical Unit of the Department of Surgery at Christian Medical College (CMC) organised an awareness campaign on stomach cancer on its new campus in Ranipet recently.

The Surgical Unit, along with the Department of Surgical Nursing, is conducting a series of stomach cancer awareness programmes for the local community, to mark stomach cancer awareness month. The founder and chancellor of VIT, G. Viswanathan, was the chief guest at the event.

As part of the campaign, survivors shared their experience of overcoming the trauma. The importance of early detection, preventive measures, and latest advancements in treatment options were discussed.

According to a press release, the unit has been collaborating closely with other departments, including Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Gastroenterology, Pathology, Radiology and Palliative Care, to provide holistic care for stomach cancer patients.

This integrated approach aims to deliver better outcomes by combining expertise in surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and supportive care.

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is a significant and often overlooked health challenge in India. The early stages of stomach cancer often show no clear symptoms, which often leads to delayed diagnoses. Early detection is critical for improving survival rates in stomach cancer patients.

However, due to the lack of widespread screening programs and awareness, most cases in India are diagnosed at later stages, when options for treatment are limited.

Treatment typically involves surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these modalities, depending on the cancer’s progression, the release said.