CMC organises art competition for school students to commemorate World Allergy Week

Published - July 24, 2024 06:55 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Department of Pulmonary Medicine of Christian Medical College Hospital organised various awareness events including an art competition for school students on its campus in Ranipet to commemorate World Allergy Week.

According to a press release, around 600 students of Class VI and above from 22 schools in Vellore district participated in the competition. The first prize in the senior category was awarded to V. Mithra Devi of Pincushion Montessori International School.

In the junior category, G. Aditi from the Shrishti Vidyashram got first prize. Velammal Bodhi campus was awarded for the highest number of participants. Close to 2,100 students viewed the online awareness lecture on food allergy in schools.

Also, 40 teachers from these schools attended a half-day workshop on managing allergies including asthma in schools. Hands-on training was provided on administration of first aid in case of an allergy and asthma emergency. They were also taught how to collect relevant medical information from parents of children with allergies to help their wards attend a safe schooling environment.

Medical students and staff of CMC also participated in the quiz and poster competitions. The 2024 World Allergy Week theme was ‘Overcoming Food Allergy Obstacles’, the release said.

