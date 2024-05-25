CMC observes World Hypertension Day in Vellore

The Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital observed World Hypertension Day, which is celebrated on May 17 worldwide, at its Vellore campus.

According to a press release, K Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the blood pressure (BP) check-up stall at the campus as part of the event.

During his address, Mr. Narayanasamy said that hypertension was a silent killer due to mainly a lack of awareness about it and the neglect among the public and healthcare personnel in addressing it. Simple lifestyle changes like avoiding fast foods with added salt, meditating daily, exercising and regular BP check-ups are important, he said.

Samuel Hansdak, head, Department of Medicine, said that almost one in three Indian adults were affected by hypertension. Only one half of these adults were aware that they had high BP. He further said of those taking treatment, only 42% had their BPs under control. The association of hypertension with diabetes and obesity increases the risk of heart problems and brain stroke. He advised eating raw foods, without modifying them much, he said.

The Master Health check-up facilities at CMC’s Vellore and Ranipet campuses function on all weekdays with most tests completed during the same day. Life-style advice is also provided as part of the package. Solomon Satishkumar, Principal, Christian Medical College Vellore welcomed the gathering, the release said.

