ADVERTISEMENT

CMC observes World Hypertension Day in Vellore

Published - May 25, 2024 11:50 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

K Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, inaugurated the blood pressure (BP) check-up stall at the campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital observed World Hypertension Day, which is celebrated on May 17 worldwide, at its Vellore campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, K Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the blood pressure (BP) check-up stall at the campus as part of the event.

During his address, Mr. Narayanasamy said that hypertension was a silent killer due to mainly a lack of awareness about it and the neglect among the public and healthcare personnel in addressing it. Simple lifestyle changes like avoiding fast foods with added salt, meditating daily, exercising and regular BP check-ups are important, he said.

The Christian Medical College Hospital observed World Hypertension Day, which is celebrated on May 17 worldwide, at its Vellore campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samuel Hansdak, head, Department of Medicine, said that almost one in three Indian adults were affected by hypertension. Only one half of these adults were aware that they had high BP. He further said of those taking treatment, only 42% had their BPs under control. The association of hypertension with diabetes and obesity increases the risk of heart problems and brain stroke. He advised eating raw foods, without modifying them much, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Master Health check-up facilities at CMC’s Vellore and Ranipet campuses function on all weekdays with most tests completed during the same day. Life-style advice is also provided as part of the package. Solomon Satishkumar, Principal, Christian Medical College Vellore welcomed the gathering, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US