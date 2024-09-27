CMC observes World Heart Day in Vellore

The Christian Medical College (CMC) on Friday observed the World Heart Day at its campus in Vellore and Ranipet by organising various events and setting up stalls and exhibitions to educate the public on healthy lifestyle.

According to a press release, the theme for this year was “Heart for Action” that urges everyone to take decisive steps to keep our heart healthy and promote healthier communities. It encourages us to choose healthier foods, remain physically active, avoid tobacco, and manage stress. It also calls on us to advocate for environments — at work, school, or within our communities — that support healthy living.

The exhibition included raising awareness of various risk factors for heart attack, automated external defibrillator (AED) demonstration, cardiac health assessment and recent trends and advancements in the treatment of coronary artery disease.

The CMC will also organise basic life and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for industrial workers of Indocool in Ranipet; staff of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (PATC); and school teachers, covering around 35 schools in the coming year.

A World Heart Day run for the public will also be organised from Vellore fort to CMC Vellore campus, covering a distance of around five km, on October 2 to promote awareness of heart health and wellness.

An interschool quiz competition will be held in November at Ida Scudder School in Viruthampattu in Vellore as part of an awareness campaign against heart attack. The preliminary round will be a written MCQ-based exam and a quiz contest will be held amongst the top five schools who qualify in the former, the release said.