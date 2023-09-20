HamberMenu
CMC observes International Snakebite Awareness Day in Vellore

The day marked the culmination of year-long activities that were organised to increase awareness of snakebite prevention and appropriate first aid among various communities in Vellore

September 20, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The sixth International Snakebite Awareness Day being observed at CMC in Vellore on Tuesday.

The sixth International Snakebite Awareness Day being observed at CMC in Vellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Poison Control Center of Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital observed the sixth International Snakebite Awareness Day on its campus in Vellore on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the day marked the culmination of year-long activities that were organised to increase awareness of snakebite prevention and appropriate first aid among various communities in Vellore. In the past year, the Poisons Information Centre of the CMC visited villages in Vellore, reaching out to about 20,000 people and training nearly 700 people in snakebite prevention and first aid.

The centre also organised the “Annual Snakebite Survivors’ Meet” for prior victims of snakebite, a video-making competition for school students, undergraduate and postgraduate students of medicine, nursing and allied health sciences on snakebite prevention, first aid and ‘STING-2023’ — an annual postgraduate Inter-collegiate quiz on toxinology and snakebite mitigation.

The centre also launched a website — www.poisoncontrol-cmcvellore.org — to provide information about its activities and services. For queries, people can contact the the poison centre’s round-the-clock toll-free number 1800 4251213.

On the occasion, there was a hands-on demonstration of limb immobilisation, interactive games and screening of videos in regional languages for the public.

Joy Mammen, associate director; I. Rajesh, medical superintendent; Alice Sony, nursing superintendent; Vinitha Ravindran, dean, College of Nursing; were present, according to the release.

