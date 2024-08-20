CMC, IIT Madras jointly develops robotic solution for hand movement therapy

The Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have jointly developed an innovative, portable, and affordable robotic solution for hand movement therapy, and making the physical and occupational therapy for stroke recovery, timely and effective.

According to a press release, the new solution was named Plug-and-Train Robot for Hand Neurorehabilitation (PLUTO). The technology transfer agreement was signed by Dr. Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC Vellore, and Professor Manu Santhanam, Dean, IC&SR, IIT-M, at the CMC campus here.

At present, many stroke survivors in the country struggle to access the necessary neurorehabilitation due to various challenges such as high cost, time commitment, and repetitive nature of therapy. To address these issues, CMC and IIT-M have jointly developed PLUTO, it said.

Through extensive usability testing, PLUTO has evolved into a compact, portable tabletop device that fits into a suitcase smaller than regular check-in luggage. The robust version is currently being evaluated across nine clinics in the country.

Over the past 30 months, it has been used by over 1,000 patients and 100 clinicians. Its simplicity, versatility, and durability make it ideal for use in various settings, including hospitals, small clinics and community centres.

The project was led by Professor Sivakumar Balasubramanian, Department of Bioengineering (CMC) and Professor Sujatha Srinivasan, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras. It was developed in collaboration with the Departments of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Neurological Sciences at CMC Vellore.

Initial funding came from the Department of Biotechnology of the Union government with additional support from the CSR grants provided by Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL) and Tata Elxsi. The innovation has secured an Indian patent, with patents pending in the U.S. and Canada.

The CMC Vellore and IIT-Madras have licensed the technology to Thryv Rehab Solutions, which will commercialise PLUTO and introduce it to the Indian market. The technology has the potential to significantly enhance neurorehabilitation care in the country, the release said.