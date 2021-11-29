CMC, Government Museum hold painting competition

It was organised to mark Diabetes Day, Children’s Day

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore organised an inter-school poster painting competition on the theme, ‘The Economic Burden of Diabetes’ in the district on Saturday.

According to a press release, the painting competition was conducted to mark World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated on November 14 every year.

Many school students, from various parts of Vellore town, participated in the competition. Apart from the painting competition, a school quiz was also conducted.

Likewise, the Government Museum in Vellore organised a free painting competition for school students up to Class VIII on Sunday, on its premises inside the Vellore Fort complex to mark the celebrations for Children’s Day.

Museum officials said 68 students from 34 schools participated in the competition on the title "Kappalottiya Tamilar".

The Museum provided a sheet for the participants to paint on. Rest of the materials were brought by the participants, who came from places like Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Katpadi, Anaicut and Arcot. "Only two students per school were allowed to participate. The competition was held in two sessions," K. Saravanan, Curator, Government Museum (Vellore), said.