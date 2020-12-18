Tamil Nadu

CM writes to PM on release of fishermen

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking his personal intervention and direction to the Ministry of External Affairs to secure the release of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu held by Sri Lankan Navy.

Frustration

In his letter, Mr. Palaniswami said that on December 14, 36 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu belonging to Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts, along with five mechanised fishing boats, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“The Sri Lankan strategy of not releasing the boats of our fishermen is causing great frustration amongst the fishermen of Tamil Nadu,” he said and sought the Prime Minister to urgently intervene in the issue.

