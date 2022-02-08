CM writes to Modi to secure fishermen’s release from Sri Lanka

CHENNAI

08 February 2022 23:44 IST

‘This is not just a livelihood issue for fisherfolk but also a persistent threat to their lives at sea’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to secure the release of 29 fishermen and their 79 fishing boats from Sri Lanka.

His letter referred to the third instance of arrest of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy within a span of few weeks.

In the latest instance of high-handedness, the country’s navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen, who set sail on February 7 in three boats, and were taken to Mayilatti Naval Base, Sri Lanka, Mr. Stalin said.

“The numerous instances of arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, especially in the recent past, warrants a strong and coordinated response by the Government of India at the highest level. The issue of frequent harassment and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen is an abrogation of their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay area,” the Chief Minister wrote. The arrests were not just a livelihood issue for thousands of fisherfolk but also a persistent threat to their lives at sea and a challenge to the rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen to fish in the traditional waters, he said.

“The recent developments are taking on larger social and political dimensions in the regional fabric, and I see a need for the immediate involvement of our diplomatic channels to settle it on a long term basis,” Mr. Stalin said.

Earlier letters

Recalling his earlier letters to Mr. Modi over certain serious issues relating to the volatile and tense situation prevailing among the fishermen of the two countries, the Chief Minister said he also flagged the “unilateral” auctioning of Tamil Nadu fishing boats by the Government of Sri Lanka and the attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals.

“I had hoped that my repeated requests would bring about a positive change in the hostile environment created for the fishermen of the Palk Bay districts of Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, there are no signs of abatement of such instances of apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen so far. Taking a larger view of the subject, I sincerely consider that the issue deserves some serious attention and diplomatic remedies are found at the appropriate level,” he added.