CM writes to MEA on repatriation of fishermen from Iran

CHENNAI

12 July 2020 00:00 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to make arrangements for repatriation of 40 Tamil fishermen stranded in Iran.

Recalling his earlier letter, Mr. Palaniswamy said while 681 fishermen had been brought to India by INS Jalashwa, 40 fishermen were left behind because of lack of space in the ship.

