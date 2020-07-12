Tamil Nadu

CM writes to MEA on repatriation of fishermen from Iran

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to make arrangements for repatriation of 40 Tamil fishermen stranded in Iran.

Recalling his earlier letter, Mr. Palaniswamy said while 681 fishermen had been brought to India by INS Jalashwa, 40 fishermen were left behind because of lack of space in the ship.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2020 12:02:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-writes-to-mea-on-repatriation-of-fishermen-from-iran/article32054663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY