CM writes to Jaishankar seeking release of fishermen from SL custody

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 07, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him to secure the release of 23 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 95 fishing boats that are under the custody of Sri Lanka.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Jaishankar for providing diplomatic support to secure the release of 150 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were apprehended by Sri Lanka during the past nine months.

The Chief Minister said that on September 6, a total of 12 Indian fishermen, along with their boats, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. Five of them belonged to Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now, 23 fishermen and 95 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are still under the custody of Sri Lanka. I request you to take up the issue through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the early release of the fishermen and their fishing boats,” Mr. Stalin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Sri Lanka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app