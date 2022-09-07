CM writes to Jaishankar seeking release of fishermen from SL custody

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him to secure the release of 23 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 95 fishing boats that are under the custody of Sri Lanka.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Jaishankar for providing diplomatic support to secure the release of 150 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were apprehended by Sri Lanka during the past nine months.

The Chief Minister said that on September 6, a total of 12 Indian fishermen, along with their boats, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. Five of them belonged to Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, he said.

“As of now, 23 fishermen and 95 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are still under the custody of Sri Lanka. I request you to take up the issue through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the early release of the fishermen and their fishing boats,” Mr. Stalin said.