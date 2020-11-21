CM writes to Haryana counterpart on plight of 200 Tamil families

CHENNAI

21 November 2020 01:28 IST

They are being evicted from their colonies, Palaniswami tells Khattar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday wrote to his counterpart in Haryana over the plight of 200 Tamil families in Panchkula, who were being evicted.

In his letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Mr. Palaniswami said the State government had received representations from 200 Tamil families living in Maheshpur village, Panchkula district, about their plight.

Condole death

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of an Army soldier in an accident in Ladakh on November 18.

In his message, the Governor said he was saddened to know about the demise of Naik K. Karuppasamy from Thoothukudi district in an accident. “I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of the family. I pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to overcome this unfathomable loss,” he said.

CM said a family member of the soldier would be given a job.