CM writes to 11 auto majors, seeks inflows

CHENNAI

04 June 2020 23:57 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to the heads of 11 global automobile giants to explore investment opportunities in the State.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister wrote to the CEO of Volkswagen, Herbert Diess; CEO of Skoda Bernhard Maier; chairman of Mercedes-Benz Ola Kallenius; CEO of Audi Markus Duesmann; president of Honda Takahiro Hachigo; president of Toyota Akio Toyoda; chairman of BMW Oliver Zipre; CEO of LUXGEN TAOYUAN Motor Co. Ltd. Hu Kai-Chang; CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. Ralph D. Speth; chairman and CEO of General Motors and Chevrolet Mary T. Barra, and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk.

“The letters outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu and offer excellent support for business and industry to further their growth, promising a customised incentive package as per their requirements,” the release said.

