CM would crush divisive attempts with an iron fist, says Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would crush attempts to divide people on religious and caste lines with an iron fist, Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said in the Assembly on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was replying to concerns raised by VCK legislator M. Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil), who referred to media reports about a statement issued by a Hindu Munnani functionary. The Minister referred to the individual as an “evil force”.

When BJP legislator Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli) spoke, he objected to the words used by the Minister to refer to the individual. Speaker M. Appavu intervened to ask whether Mr. Nagenthran believed the claim by the individual that temples were being demolished in Tamil Nadu.

The Speaker also referred to incidents in the past when individuals from Bihar had created “fake” videos claiming that North Indian labourers were being assaulted in Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.