GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM would crush divisive attempts with an iron fist, says Minister

Published - June 29, 2024 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would crush attempts to divide people on religious and caste lines with an iron fist, Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said in the Assembly on Friday.

The Minister was replying to concerns raised by VCK legislator M. Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil), who referred to media reports about a statement issued by a Hindu Munnani functionary. The Minister referred to the individual as an “evil force”.

When BJP legislator Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli) spoke, he objected to the words used by the Minister to refer to the individual. Speaker M. Appavu intervened to ask whether Mr. Nagenthran believed the claim by the individual that temples were being demolished in Tamil Nadu.

The Speaker also referred to incidents in the past when individuals from Bihar had created “fake” videos claiming that North Indian labourers were being assaulted in Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.