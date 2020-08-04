CM wishes Modi ahead of Ram temple ceremony

CHENNAI

04 August 2020 23:27 IST

Jayalalithaa desired harmony between Hindus and Muslims: Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre ahead of the foundation laying ceremony for building the Ram temple, scheduled in Ayodhya for Wednesday.

“I extend my wishes to the Prime Minister, who is scheduled take part in the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is the dream of Hindus,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement, adding that he also conveyed wishes on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

He congratulated the Centre which, he said, took necessary steps for the construction of the Ram temple as a “conducive atmosphere” emerged since the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Advertising

Advertising

Recalling the statement of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at a National Integration Council meeting on November 23, 1992, favouring the construction of the temple, he said, “At the same time, she wished a mosque too should be in Ayodhya.”

Her statements indicated that she wished for harmony between Hindus and Muslims to foster national unity for the country’s benefit, he added.