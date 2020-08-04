CM wishes Modi ahead of Ram temple ceremony

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre ahead of the foundation laying ceremony for building the Ram temple, scheduled in Ayodhya for Wednesday.
“I extend my wishes to the Prime Minister, who is scheduled take part in the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is the dream of Hindus,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement, adding that he also conveyed wishes on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.
He congratulated the Centre which, he said, took necessary steps for the construction of the Ram temple as a “conducive atmosphere” emerged since the Supreme Court’s judgment.
Recalling the statement of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at a National Integration Council meeting on November 23, 1992, favouring the construction of the temple, he said, “At the same time, she wished a mosque too should be in Ayodhya.”
Her statements indicated that she wished for harmony between Hindus and Muslims to foster national unity for the country’s benefit, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath