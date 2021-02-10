‘CM will write to PM on Tamil in KV schools’

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will soon write to the Prime Minister over the issue of Tamil not being compulsory in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools run by the Central government in the State.

Addressing the media in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday, the Minister said that only now they (the government) had come to know that Tamil was not mandatory for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The issue would be taken up with the Prime Minister by the Chief Minister. The Minister said that required teachers are available in all the government schools and after reopening of schools for all classes, vacancies will be filled.

The Minister distributed appointment orders to 1,240 candidates recruited by private companies during a mega private job mela held at Gobichettipalayam.