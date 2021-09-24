CM will take appropriate steps at appropriate time on Ford issue: Thangam Thennarasu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would take appropriate steps over the developments around the American automobile major Ford's plant in Chennai, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said here on Friday.

“The government is closely watching the situation. The Chief Minister would take appropriate steps at the appropriate time,” Mr. Thennarasu said during an interaction with reporters at the Secretariat. He did not elaborate any further.

To a query on 'Valimai' cement which the State government is planning to introduce, Mr. Thennarasu said the Industries Department and Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation were taking all necessary steps. When asked about AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami's statement that cases were not filed against DMK leaders during his regime but it was not vice versa, the Minister said there was no prima facie case against DMK men and hence cases were not registered against them.

To another issue raised by Mr. Palaniswami that the DMK supported single-phase Assembly elections was now supporting two-phase local body polls, Mr. Thennarasu said: "The State Election Commission, which is an autonomous and independent body has decided on how to conduct the local body polls." Depending on the need for ensuring security and law and order situation, the State Election Commission has taken a decision and is undertaking steps towards it, he said.

Replying to a query on Mr. Palaniswami's statement that elections would be held within three years, Mr. Thennarasu said it was a classic example of how Mr. Palaniswami would speak without any basis “It is not clear whether he is referring to the MP elections. But, it has become a habit for Mr. Palaniswami to make statements without any basis,” Mr. Thennarasu charged.

The Industries Minister also listed out various people welfare measures being implemented by the DMK government.